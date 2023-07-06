Bryan Kohberger granted access to police training records

(NewsNation) — A judge has granted University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s defense team access to the training records of three police officers involved in his investigation.

Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, declined to enter a plea in court, electing to remain silent at his arraignment last month. That choice led the judge to enter not guilty pleas for the murder and burglary charges Kohberger is facing.

“What the defense team is doing here is investigating the investigators,” legal analyst Jonna Spilbor said during a Thursday appearance on “Banfield.” “From a defense perspective, it is really crucial to find out the training, the experience and even the motive of the investigators that actually pin down Kohberger as the sole suspect in this very horrific case.”

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an apartment shared by the three women in November 2022. The deaths of the four University of Idaho students sent shockwaves through the small community of Moscow, Idaho.

During Kohberger’s latest court hearing, the defense requested FBI forensic records, including a report about the information that led investigators to look for his Hyundai Elantra, and training records of the cops who searched the property and conducted interviews.

Training records must be turned over to the defense by July 14. Kohberger’s trial date is set for Oct. 2, and he could face the death penalty if convicted.