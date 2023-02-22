Bryan Kohberger had photos of one victim on his phone: report

(NewsNation) — University of Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger had pictures of one of the female victims on his phone, according to People magazine.

NewsNation does not yet know the details of the report, but it appears that there were multiple photos.

“He had more than one picture of her,” a source told People. “It was clear that he was paying attention to her.”

Steve Helling, a senior writer for People, told NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield, “It seems that (Kohberger) was very aware of what was going on in this house.”

Sources close to the Idaho killings investigation told NewsNation’s “Banfield” that the person who is featured on Bryan Kohberger’s phone is the same person that he was reaching out to on social media. The photos were downloaded off of the victim’s Instagram account. Kohberger also apparently followed both Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves on Instagram. He “liked” all of Mogen’s photos, according to our source.

Kohberger — a 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student — faces first-degree murder charges, accused of killing college students Goncalves, Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 near the University of Idaho.

A Latah County judge issued a gag order in the case, barring law enforcement personnel and attorneys from talking about it.