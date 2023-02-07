Bryan Kohberger reportedly fired as teaching assistant

(NewsNation) — NewsNation has exclusively learned that Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University.

Scott Bonn, an author and serial killer expert, weiged in on what he believes could have led Kohberger, a suspect in the murder of four Idaho college students, to kill.

“He (Kohberger) reached a tipping point where he simply couldn’t take it anymore, and he had to act out on his fantasy of killing,” Bonn said Tuesday night on “Banfield.”

