Bryan Kohberger trial: Idaho house on King Road boarded up, again

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — The FBI finished their work at the house where four University of Idaho students were killed, and they have boarded the house back up.

On Tuesday, NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin saw agents remove all the plywood that had been used to board up the house and go inside with specialized imaging equipment.

They also flew a drone outside the Moscow, Idaho house.

The physical house will no longer be destroyed this semester, the university said. However, the intention to eventually demolish it remains.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were found stabbed to death in November 2022 in the off-campus house near the University of Idaho.

The deaths of the four students shocked the country as initially there were few leads on what happened to the group.

Kohberger was arrested at his parent’s home in Pennsylvania after investigators used familial DNA to link Kohberger to evidence found at the crime scene.

His trial was initially set to begin Oct. 2 but his team requested more time to review evidence. A new trial date has not been set.

A last minute hearing for Kohberger has been scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 am. It will have to do with scheduling and the investigative genetic genealogy review.