BTK’s daughter, Kerri Rawson, reveals details of bondage photos

Warning: this content may be disturbing for some viewers.

(NewsNation) — Kerri Rawson gave her analysis of photos taken by her father, Dennis Rader, of himself reenacting crime scenes.

Rader, also known as BTK, which stands for “bind, torture and kill,” was convicted in 2005 of killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. However, authorities believe there are at least five missing persons cases connected to him.

And Rawson believes there could be more victims.

Chilling photos Rader took of himself surfaced after investigators searched his former property. He appears to be dressed as victims in the photos, mimicking their torture.

Rawson went into detail about where some of the photos were taken and how they provide clues to his crimes.

“We believe based on his bondage choices in that photo that he has a series to where he’s reenacting several things that happened to a victim, and he’s wearing bindings that match (Shawna) Garber,” Rawson told “Banfield” exclusively Friday. “And then there’s a blanket that’s missing from Garber, and we think it was under dad in that bondage (photo). He literally had that blanket in our house. And then he took it camping and he literally covered me with that blanket when I when I was cold.”

Missouri detective Lorie Howard also joined “Banfield” on Friday and said that there’s currently “no direct evidence” connecting Rader to Garber.

The body of Shawna Beth Garber, who was 22 when she went missing, was discovered in 1990. An autopsy revealed she had been raped, strangled and restrained with bindings about two months before her body was found in McDonald County, Missouri.

Howard has spent hours speaking with Rader and in a previous interview with “Banfield” said she’s always found him to be “very cooperative.”

“If I offered up something, he (Rader) gave me an answer. He never held anything back. He actively participated for the whole interview,” Howard said.