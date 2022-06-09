Cable networks treated Jan. 6 hearing very differently

(NewsNation) — All major cable news networks, except Fox News, covered the Jan. 6 House committee’s first prime-time hearing Thursday night.

The televised hearings were intended to detail the committee’s initial findings of the evidence the panel has gathered over its 11-month investigation into the insurrection.

“I think it’s disgraceful, and I think it’s embarrassing,” Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump said of Fox’s decision not to cover the hearings. “For months, (Fox) has been ignoring new developments about what happened on January 6th. They’ve covered it almost not at all,” Bump said during an appearance Thursday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Fox News, instead, offered its regularly scheduled programming hosted by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

“It wasn’t just that they weren’t covering it. They were actively elevating people who were lying about it last year, and continue to lie about to this day. It was embarrassing.”