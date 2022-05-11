California home sells for $1M over asking price, in cash

(NewsNation) — A home in the Bay Area just sold for $1.155 million over the asking price — in cash — after the owner received 11 offers in 10 days.

Photo credit: Vizionators and Mark Mahane

The home at 1 Carmel Ave. in El Cerrito, California was listed at $1.295 million, but it sold for $2.45 million, which was 89.2% over the list price.

“Hundreds of people came to look at the home, and even more than the money aspect, the sellers were extremely happy that it was received so well,” Compass agent Kevin Tannahill said.

“The husband is a photographer, and the wife is an artist, and the home has a holistic and artistic vibe. They are very conscious of the environment, which is important to people in the organic, nature-driven Berkeley area, and their upgrades to the home reflect that.”

The roof has a special foam coating to preserve heat inside, which many homes in the area don’t have, according to the Compass agents.

Photo credit: Vizionators and Mark Mahane

The furniture was also carefully picked out to aesthetically match the vibe of the home.

“One of the things that was unique for us was that selling this home was really a collaborative effort with the sellers,” said Laura Tannahill, also a Compass agent.

“Since the husband is a photographer himself, he worked along with our photographer to make sure the aesthetics of the home were well captured. We normally don’t have sellers who play such a big role in helping with the sale so that was a nice and refreshing change for us,” Tannahill added.

Tour the home, with more photos, in the video above.