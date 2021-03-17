Canadian singer-songwriter Corey Hart talks family and his return to the music scene on ‘Banfield’

(Banfield) — Corey Hart achieved superstardom at the young age of 17 and then went global with the hit song, “Sunglasses at Night.” A song that became a staple, even earning the Canadian music icon the first-ever Juno awarded in the Video of the Year category.

At the height of his fame, Hart met the love of his life, Julie Masse, and ultimately stepped away from the spotlight to focus on their family. Corey Hart joined Ashleigh Banfield Tuesday night for his first American interview in 20 years.

Watch full conversation between Ashleigh Banfield and Corey Hart in the player above.