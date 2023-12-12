Casey Anthony’s attorney: Media made up minds before trial  

(NewsNation) — Cheney Mason, Casey Anthony‘s former attorney, joined “Banfield” exclusively Tuesday to discuss concerns he had during his client’s 2011 trial.

It’s been 15 years since the body of Casey’s daughter, Caylee Anthony, was found in an area near her home in Orlando, Florida. After being tried for her murder, Casey Anthony was acquitted in 2011.

“Casey was maintained in an isolation cell, in a special part of the jail for the whole time. When I would go out to visit her, they wouldn’t let her into the normal conference room. … We had to maintain covering our faces or mouths as we talked … because of the fact that we were being filmed and listened to the entire time,” Mason said.

Mason claims that lip readers may have targeted him and Anthony during conversations they had during the trial. He also believes that the media already made up their mind about Anthony’s fate before the trial tool place.

“Most of the local media was already convinced what they believed the facts of the case were, well before any judicial preceding’s. It was clear.”

Even 15 years later, no one has been found guilty in Caylee’s death, but Rob Dick, Casey Anthony’s former bodyguard, told “Banfield” earlier this week that “pretty much everybody knows who was responsible.”

“Unfortunately, there’s really no closure,” Dick said. “Even with a double jeopardy, she could have came out and told her real story, but everything she says you can’t believe, so it’s hard to figure out the truth.”