Chad Daybell didn’t want autopsy performed on wife

(NewsNation) — The trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her two kids, continued Friday.

Vallow, 49, has pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in the deaths of her two youngest kids and her husband Chad Daybell’s previous wife Tammy Daybell.

Tammy was thought to have died in her sleep, despite the fact that she was a healthy 49-year-old.

When medics arrived at the Daybell home in 2019, they believed Tammy had been dead for a few hours, East Idaho News reported.

Cammy Willmore, a deputy coroner, described a pink, foamy substance found on Tammy’s mouth as 911 calls were played in court Friday. The scene was considered “odd,” and Willmore testified that Chad didn’t want an autopsy performed.

“There are so many strange things with his (Chad’s) behavior,” Lauren Matthias, host of “Hidden: A True Crime Podcast” said during an appearance Friday night on “Banfield.” “And they just, at the end, they delivered a death certificate: natural causes.”

On Thursday, Tammy’s sister Samantha Gwilliam also testified and said that her sister was “perfectly healthy” during a visit together before she died.

Within a few weeks of Tammy’s death, Chad and Lori got married in Hawaii.