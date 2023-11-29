Chad Daybell’s family not on same page for death penalty: Aunt

(NewsNation) — As Chad Daybell prepares to go on trial for murder, the aunt of Daybell’s deceased first wife says the family is split on how they feel in regards to the death penalty.

Daybell is set to go on trial in March for his alleged involvement in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and his second wife Lori Vallow Daybell’s two children. Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted of all three murders and is now serving a life sentence.

The judge in Chad Daybell’s trial ruled in a hearing this week cameras will be allowed in the courtroom with certain parameters on what can be aired. Several motions were discussed, including changing the venue and removing the death penalty.

Vicki Hoban, the aunt of Tammy Daybell, said Wednesday on “Banfield” that her family is split on how they feel in regards to the death penalty.

“I think there’s some that really are adamant they want it (the death penalty), and I think the others are ‘as long as the price is paid,'” Hoban said. “Whatever happens, we trust the judge, and we trust jurors. We trust the prosecutors. We’re lending our faith over to those people that are actually going to be in charge of this. We trust them.”