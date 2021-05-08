Banfield: Checking in with iconic TV mom Marion Ross of ‘Happy Days’ ahead of Mother’s Day

(NewsNation Now) — Marion Ross is one of America’s most iconic TV moms, known to many for her years as Marion Cunningham on “Happy Days.”

But she’s played a mother and grandmother in many other shows, including “Brooklyn Bridge,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “That 70s show,” “Gilmore Girls” and even “Spongebob Squarepants.”

Ross says she doesn’t mind fans considering her like their own mother or grandmother — even if they do sometimes offer her unsolicited advice — because she feels protective of her fans as well.

With Mother’s Day coming up this weekend, who better to speak with than an actress so many consider their own (TV) mom. She shared her “Happy Days” experiences and much more.

Ashleigh Banfield also checked in with comedians Dean Obeidallah and Ben Gleib to look back at the week in news, from dandeliongate to Facebook’s Trump ruling to cicadas.

