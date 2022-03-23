Chicago’s Willie Wilson to give away $1 million in free gas

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Gas prices have soared so high that three congresspersons have proposed ‘The Gas Rebate Act,’ which would send as much as $300 a month to families, as the national average for gas remains at more than $4 a gallon.
As we wait for the bill to be introduced, debated, and voted on, Chicago businessman and former mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson is doing his part of help.
Thursday morning, thousands of car drivers around Chicago will get in line for $50 worth of gas, and Wilson is picking up the bill for all of them.
He’s pledged to give away a total of $1 million din gas.
Last week, Wilson took similar action by giving away $200,000 of fuel.
Vehicles started lining up at 5 a.m. for the free gas, which started being given out at 7 a.m.
News of free gas, especially amid record-high fuel prices, brought hundreds and hundreds of people out to fill up.
Last week’s total of “$200,000 was just not enough because some people didn’t get a chance to get gas. I had some money laying around that I didn’t have to invest,” Wilson said during a Wednesday appearance on “Banfield.”
Wilson said he wanted to take action rather than “just talk” because he saw so many people struggling.
Unlike last time, vehicles will not be allowed to line up overnight. Drivers will be allowed to take a place in line starting at 6:30 a.m.
Where to get free fuel Thursday:
- Super Save
48 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago, IL
- Citgo
9155 S. Stony Island, Chicago, IL
- Marathon
1839 E. 95th St, Chicago, IL
- Citgo
1345 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL
- Mobil
2800 S. Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL
- Super Save
9811 S. Halsted, Chicago, IL
- BP
4359 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL
- Marathon
340 S. Sacramento Blvd., Chicago, IL
- Falcon
43 N. Homan, Chicago, IL
- Mobil
1950 Green Bay Road, Evanston, IL
- Super Save
101 W. Madison, Maywood, IL
- Super Save
11100 S. State Street, Chicago, IL
- Falcon
18280 S. Pulaski, Country Club Hills, IL
- Citgo
6700 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL
- BP
7600 S. Chicago, Chicago, IL
- Falcon
8702 S. Roberts Road, Hickory Hills, IL
- Citgo
13801 S. Halsted, Riverdale, IL
- Exxon Mobil
1421 E. Sibley Blvd., Dolton, IL
- BP
15857 S. Halsted, Harvey, IL
- BP
11201 W. Cermak Road, Westchester, IL
- BP
3101 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL
- Phillips
9340 Irving Park Road, Schiller Park, IL
- BP
5201 W. Cermak Road, Cicero, IL
- BP
3955 N. Western Ave,. Chicago, IL
- BP
4244 S. Wentworth Ave., Chicago, IL
- Amoco
1700 N. Mannheim, Stone Park, IL
- Mobile
1101 N. LaGrange, Park, IL
- Shell
2477 S. Archer. Chicago, IL
- BP
3047 S. Halsted, Chicago, IL
- Citgo
501 W. 31st, Chicago, IL
- Mobile
9401 W. Higgins, Rosemont, IL
- Citgo
15221 S. Halsted, Phoenix, IL
- BP
5548 W. 159th, Oak Forest, IL
- Citgo
11901 S. Marshfield, Calumet Park, IL
- Amoco
4401 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL
- BP
342 E 35th St., Chicago, IL
- Shell
6434 W Archer, Chicago, IL
- Shell
2474 Thatcher River, Grove, IL
- BP
4401 W. 55th, Chicago, IL
- BP
17th and Bataan Broadview IL
- Shell
385 Sauk Trail, Park Forest, IL
- Shell
4555 N Nagle Harwood Heights IL
- Clark
1201 W. 87th, Chicago, IL
- BP
1601 Oak Park, Berwyn, IL
- Shell
2401 Lincoln Highway, Olympia Fields, IL
- BP
1309 N. 25th St., Melrose Park, IL
- BP
11040 S. Pulaski Road, Oak Lawn, IL