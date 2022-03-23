Chicago’s Willie Wilson to give away $1 million in free gas

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Gas prices have soared so high that three congresspersons have proposed ‘The Gas Rebate Act,’ which would send as much as $300 a month to families, as the national average for gas remains at more than $4 a gallon.

As we wait for the bill to be introduced, debated, and voted on, Chicago businessman and former mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson is doing his part of help.

Thursday morning, thousands of car drivers around Chicago will get in line for $50 worth of gas, and Wilson is picking up the bill for all of them.

He’s pledged to give away a total of $1 million din gas.

Last week, Wilson took similar action by giving away $200,000 of fuel.

Vehicles started lining up at 5 a.m. for the free gas, which started being given out at 7 a.m.

News of free gas, especially amid record-high fuel prices, brought hundreds and hundreds of people out to fill up.

Last week’s total of “$200,000 was just not enough because some people didn’t get a chance to get gas. I had some money laying around that I didn’t have to invest,” Wilson said during a Wednesday appearance on “Banfield.”

Wilson said he wanted to take action rather than “just talk” because he saw so many people struggling.

Unlike last time, vehicles will not be allowed to line up overnight. Drivers will be allowed to take a place in line starting at 6:30 a.m.

Where to get free fuel Thursday: