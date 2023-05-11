Clenney attorney: Courtney was the real victim

(NewsNation) — Lawyer Frank Prieto told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that his team has acquired evidence to show that Courtney Clenney “was the real victim.”

“The evidence will show this is a case of self defense. Courtney took action that night to save her life,” Prieto said.

Christian Obumseli was found fatally stabbed April 3, 2022, and his girlfriend, Clenney, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. The former Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model was arrested four months after allegedly stabbing Obumseli in the couple’s Miami apartment.

“A lot of the evidence in this case that has not necessarily come to light, as of yet, shows neighbor interviews, saying that she was clearly an abused woman,” Prieto said during a Thursday appearance on “Banfield.” “There’s a lot to come, and there will be a lot to be played out in a court of justice where there’s a rule of law.”

Obumseli’s family recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clenney. They’re seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Clenney’s next hearing is scheduled for July 7.