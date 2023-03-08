Cold case reopened: Lori Malloy’s daughter expects new evidence

(NewsNation) — Thirty years ago, Lori Lee Malloy was found dead in her apartment with slices of bread scattered around her body and some of her hair tied around her wrist and ankle, and clumps around her home.

Officials are reexamining Malloy’s cause of death after the original medical examiner assigned to her case concluded that she died naturally.

Malloy’s daughter, Lauren, is still waiting for answers and expects new evidence to surface.

