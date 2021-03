(Banfield) — Adam Carolla has been a fixture of radio, television and podcasting for decades, he joined Ashleigh Banfield to discuss his career in comedy and his new book, “I’m Your Emotional Support Animal: Navigating Our All Woke, No Joke Culture.”

Carolla also recently launched his own signature product, a hi-octane Sangria called “Mangria.”

Watch the full conversation between Ashleigh Banfield and Adam Carolla in the player above.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.