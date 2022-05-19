Controversy over Sports Illustrated’s plus-sized cover girl

(NewsNation) — A controversial tweet by a self-help guru has sparked a huge backlash and launched a massive online debate about what it means to be beautiful.

Sports Illustrated on Monday announced four cover models for its latest swimsuit issue: Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, Yumi Nu and Ciara.

Model Yumi Nu poses for the 2021 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue on December 15, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

Most people praised the choice of a curvier cover girl, model Yumi Nu, but not everyone.

Dr. Jordan Peterson, a clinical psychologist and YouTube star, tweeted a picture of Nu with the caption “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

Nu fired back at Peterson’s negative comments in a TikTok that has been viewed 560,000 views.

Model Yumi Nu poses for the 2022 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover on October 23, 2021 in Montenegro.

“It’s (a) conversation that needs to happen,” Emme, the first successful full-figured model, said during an appearance Thursday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

“I love that he (Peterson) did this because it’s going to get us to talk about this issue. That is clearly an important issue to talk about. You can’t be one way. You have a whole bouquet of beauty,” Emme said.

Fashion model Lana Ogilvie also spoke out on the controversy.

“If you don’t like the way she looks, and I don’t know why because the woman’s drop dead gorgeous, but if a full-figured woman doesn’t appeal to you, hey, man, that’s OK. Look at one of the other covers, you know, or don’t look at it at all,” Ogilvie said.

Sports Illustrated is a Western magazine, and is appealing to its audience, Ogilvie said.

“So Western society has this one kind of ideal idea, not ideal, of what beauty should be. Sports Illustrated is catering to their market, which is mostly the United States, right? They’ve offered four different covers,” Ogilvie added.