Could house demolition jeopardize Bryan Kohberger trial?

(NewsNation) — Some of the University of Idaho victims’ family members are concerned about the demolition of the house where the killings took place before the trial.

They’re concerned that if the jury wanted to visit the crime scene, they’d no longer be able to do so.

NewsNation has obtained the University of Idaho’s letter to victims’ parents, inviting them to retrieve more belongings. 1122 King Road will be demolished after “remediation.”

“I first want to express my condolences to each of you for the tragic loss you have suffered. I greatly appreciate the positive manner in which you have interacted with the University in the aftermath of this tragedy,” the acting general counsel for the University of Idaho said in a statement to the victim’s families.

The homeowner gifted the house to the university with the intent that it be demolished.

“Before doing so, we will complete remediation within the house to address biohazards and chemical hazards that exist as a result of the crime and ensuing evidence,” the statement said. “Items not selected will then be properly disposed of. This will not apply to large bulky items such as sofas, beds. … If you have specific items you wish to be on the lookout for, regardless of size, please let me know. If we can locate and retain them for you we will.”

Once the house is demolished, a memorial and garden will be established, according to a February memo from the president of the university.

The nondescript gray house on King Road was the center of a massive quadruple murder investigation in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen.

The house is a 2,175-square-foot, tri-level, six-bedroom, three-bathroom house with at least one accessible back door, according to photos analyzed by NewsNation.

“University of Idaho Murders-Case Discussion” Facebook administrators Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith told “Banfield” that group members have many opinions about various aspects of the investigation and the prosecution of Kohberger. Most of the members have a deep concern for these families left behind.

The consensus on the page is “split,” when it comes to whether or not the house should be demolished.