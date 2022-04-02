Could Oscar slap put a dent in Will Smith’s bankability?

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — Can Will Smith remain one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars?

Smith’s films have grossed more than $6 billion dollars worldwide, and he’s had 8 consecutive movies earn more than $100 million dollars.

Smith, himself, has explained his power of promotion in his book “Will.”

He wrote: “We realized, for example, a film that might only earn $10 million in Spain could easily earn $15 to $25 million if you go to the country, do a premiere, a day of press and a couple of fan events. (It doesn’t hurt if you learn a handful of phrases in the local language and say them on the news.) If you multiply that across thirty global territories, actually showing up in the countries could take a $250 million box office global potential north of half a billion dollars.”

Ultimately, Smith’s actions will have an “implication on the profitability of a franchise or the next picture,” Attorney J. Christopher Hamilton said Friday night during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

“It’s not like if he’s not cast in the next big movie, we’re gonna see him downward spiral into bankruptcy – no,” he said.

However, Smith’s prestige will “most certainly” be impacted, Hamilton added.

In a statement sent to NewsNation through the actor’s publicist Friday, Smith said he will “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable.”

Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Friday, which the organization accepted.

“We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” David Rubin, the Academy’s president, said.