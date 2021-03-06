Former members take us inside NXIVM ‘sex cult’ on ‘Banfield’

They were catapulted into the public eye when they shared their story of escaping a cult in the HBO documentary series “The Vow.” Now Sarah Edmondson and Anthony “Nippy” Ames are trying to help others learn from their experience. The two joined Ashleigh Banfield on Friday’s episode of “Banfield” on NewsNation.

Edmondson and Ames fell in love when they were both members of a cult called NXIVM and they detailed their journey to escape in “The Vow.” Now, they are helping others with their new podcast, “A Little Bit Culty.”

