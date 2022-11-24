Cybersleuths look for clues in Idaho victims’ Venmo accounts

(NewsNation) — After thousands of tips and more than 100 interviews, Idaho police still need help finding the suspect who murdered Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.

The public is eager to help. That’s especially true on social media, where discussion groups are growing.

Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith run the “University of Idaho Murders – Case Discussion” Facebook group where more than 13,000 people are analyzing theories revolving around the case.

A recent discussion concerned Venmo transaction history among the murder victims. Group members are also speculating that Kernodle and Chapin were the killer’s main targets.

Smith referenced an “eerily similar murder that happened in Oregon in August.”

“It also happened on the 13th. It was a man and wife couple that was attacked. The murder weapon was a knife,” Smith said Wednesday night on “Banfield.” Group members believe that Goncalves and Mogen were just collateral damage, and “everybody has it backwards.”

No suspects have been named, but officials did publicly confirm Wednesday morning that they do not consider the following people suspects: