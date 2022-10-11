Dahmer’s lawyer on the mind of a serial killer

(NewsNation) — Authorities are hauling out case files to see if any unsolved murders may be related to the suspected Stockton serial killer.

They’ve drawn up a profile for the killer, to get inside his head, before he strikes again. It’s something police did in the 1980s, when victims began to fall one by one in Wisconsin.

Jeffrey Dahmer, also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal,” murdered, dismembered and often ate 17 men and boys that we know about from 1978 to 1991.

Dahmer confessed to the killings after investigators discovered the body parts of at least 11 males inside his apartment. That’s when the interviews began, and his lawyer learned everything there was to know about how and why Dahmer became a serial killer.

Lead attorney Gerry Boyle told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Monday that it was Dahmer’s “loneliness that drove him to become a serial killer.”

“He was the loneliest man I’ve ever known in my life,” Boyle said Monday night during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “Without friendship, without any goals in life … other than this fantasy of having sex with a dead or unconscious person. That was the only thing he was living for. That’s how sad it is.”

No one had access to Dahmer like journalist Nancy Glass. She was the last person to interview him before he was beaten to death in prison.

Glass told “Banfield” that Dahmer “never had any attachment.” She said his mother never let anyone touch him when he was a baby.

“Lack of detection leads to escalation. So what happens with these serial killers is, they try it once and they don’t get detected. And then they say to themselves, ‘Wow, I can do this,'” Glass added, comparing Dahmer to the Stockton serial killer.