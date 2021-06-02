Dan Abrams says Trump indictment may be coming; Carly Fiorina weighs in on Kamala Harris as vice president

(NewsNation Now) — America’s foremost legal expert Dan Abrams says the facts of the case so far suggest former president Donald Trump will be indicted as part of investigations into the Trump Organization by the New York Attorney General and others.

Plus, being first doesn’t make you best – but it does make you different. Former CEO, one-time GOP presidential hopeful and lifelong trailblazer Carly Fiorina is no exception.

She shares why she applauded Kamala Harris as she took on the role of vice president, even though she’s from a different political party.