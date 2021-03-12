David Alan Grier talks being a Shakespearean-trained actor & hit-show ‘In Living Color’ on ‘Banfield’

Most people know David Alan Grier from “In Living Color” or his films or from Broadway, where he just received his fourth Tony nomination, but you might not know about the powerhouse family that helped shape the immensely talented Grier and how this classically trained actor has spanned almost every form of entertainment.

From growing up in Detroit to the Yale School of Drama, America would be introduced to Grier, a Shakespearean-trained actor, through the trailblazing series “In Living Color.”

That break in 1990 would launch an acting and comedy career that catapulted him onto the eternal “A-list.”

