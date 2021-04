(Banfield)— Designer Steve Madden is known for his iconic pieces that broke the fashion mold. He shares with Ashleigh Banfield what motivates his passion and the steep prices he’s paid for his rise to the top.

And later in the show, the legendary singer Dionne Warwick reflects on her career and an entire new generation falling in love with her on Twitter.

Watch the full conversation with Ashleigh Banfield, Steve Madden and Dionne Warwick in the player above.