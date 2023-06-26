Detroit neurosurgeon shot, dragged naked into attic: autopsy

(NewsNation) — Dr. Devon Hoover, a beloved Detroit neurosurgeon, was shot dead in his mansion in April.

According to an autopsy report, Hoover was found dead in the crawlspace of an attic, and he was wearing only a single black sock. The report also revealed he was first shot behind his right ear and then shot in the back of his head.

On April 28, a person of interest was arrested on unrelated charges in connection with Hoover’s case; however, the person was released.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin spoke with two of Hoover’s friends about the case and a reward fund for information to help solve the crime. No other suspects are known publicly at this time.

Kim and Matt Clayson, friends of Hoover’s, shared information with NewsNation about a $20,000 reward fund for any information that could help lead to an arrest in the case.

“We hope this will motivate the right person with the information the police need to come forward with the leads necessary to help arrest and prosecute the killer(s). We are working with Crimestoppers to publicize the increased reward very soon. Thank you, thank you, for sharing your kindness and generous spirit.,” the GoFundMe reads.