Did first responders contaminate Idaho murder scene?

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — First responders involved in the Idaho murder case were not wearing protective footwear, a source revealed to NewsNation.

When first responders got to the house, they may have tracked snow-melting chemicals into the home, potentially disrupting the retrieval of footprint evidence.

Forensic scientist Larry Kobilinsky told “Banfield” on Friday that this is common at crime scenes.

“They’re trained to save lives. They’re not trained to do crime scene work,” Kobilinsky said.

Watch Kobilinsky’s full discussion in the video player above.