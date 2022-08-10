Did hidden camera catch California doctor poisoning husband?

(NewsNation) — A California doctor is accused of secretly poisoning her husband of 10 years.

Yue “Emily” Yu, 45, was arrested late Thursday. (Irvine Police Department via AP)

A 53-year-old man from Irvine, California, began suspecting that his wife, Yue “Emily” Yu, had been secretly poisoning him for an undetermined amount of time. In an attempt to catch her in the act, he set up a security camera in their home.

Still images documenting the alleged acts were released to Nexstar’s KTLA on Tuesday, and Yu now faces a restraining order from her spouse and charges for poisoning. Yu appears to pour drain cleaner into her husband’s drink.

According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, her husband suffered serious internal injuries but is expected to be OK.

A domestic violence restraining order filed against Yu orders her to stay away from her husband and their two children. The order also alleges that the couple’s children had had suffered physical, verbal and emotional abuse by Yu, as well as by their maternal grandmother.

Yu, a dermatologist, had been seeing patients at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, the Associated Press reported. The hospital released a statement Friday, confirming its cooperation with the police, according to the outlet.

NewsNation affiliate KTLA contributed to this report.