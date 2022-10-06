Does character count in politics?

(NewsNation) — Controversy has dogged Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walkers campaign since the Daily Beast broke a story saying he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion.

The fact that it’s taking this incident to possibly disqualify Walker, GOP strategist Stuart Stevens said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” is a “stunning indictment of where the Republican Party is.”

“Who in the world would turn to Herschel Walker to solve any sort of problem? The man clearly has deep issues … The guy needs help. He should not be running for the United States Senate,” Stevens added.

