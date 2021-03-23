Dr. Phil responds to rapper Bhad Bhabie’s accusation of abuse at troubled teen camp, talks pitfalls of TV therapy on ‘Banfield’

(Banfield) – Dr. Phil joined Ashleigh Banfield Monday night for an exclusive interview on the accusations from a now rapper who once appeared on his show.

In an online interview, female rapper Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli claimed she was abused at Turn-About Ranch for troubled teens, the facility she was sent to following a 2016 appearance on the show.

“We don’t have anything to do with what happens to guests once they leave the stage,” said Dr. Phil said part to Ashleigh. “That’s between the guardian and parent.”

