Elisa Donovan credits ‘Clueless’ with helping her recover from anorexia, says she would join a reboot

(NewsNation Now) — At one point during the filming of the iconic film “Clueless,” Elisa Donovan says she ended up in the hospital to get treatment for her anorexia.

She said she suffered from anorexia prior to moving to Hollywood before things reached a critical level during the filming.

“That really ignited my true recovery – so I kind of credit that film with helping me to truly commit to my mental and emotional health,” she said.

She said she speaks about it publicly today in order to show people that it’s possible to recover from eating disorders to live a full and happy life.

Now more than 25 years after its original release, many fans are still calling for a “Clueless” reboot.

While Donovan said she would love to take part in a new version, the decision is ultimately up to writer and director Amy Heckerling.

“I’m sure Amber is doing something absurd as an adult and we’d probably get a great kick out of what she’s doing today, and Cher, and Dion – I would be game,” she said.