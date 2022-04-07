LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — Prosecutors charged two southern California men after authorities allegedly found “enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people” in their van, according to NewsNation Los Angeles affiliate KTLA.

It’s being described as the largest Orange County drug bust in 16 years.

Authorities announced Wednesday that they found more than 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of fentanyl, nearly 200 pounds (91 kilograms) of cocaine and more than 800 pounds (363 kilograms) of methamphetamine in a minivan leaving a Buena Park home March 17.

Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and 53-year-old Carlos Raygozaparedes have been charged with multiple felony counts, including three counts of sale or transportation for sale of a controlled substance.

The pair pleaded not guilty to six drug-related counts with enhancements, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Both are being held on $5 million in bail, and a preliminary hearing is set for June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.