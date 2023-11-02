Ethan Crumbley’s mom blames dad for school shooting: Prosecutor 

(NewsNation) — Ethan Crumbley’s mother has reportedly “placed blame” on Crumbley’s father for the fatal 2021 shooting at Michigan’s Oxford High School.

In a Monday filing, the prosecutor described Jennifer Crumbley’s alleged conversations with inmates, in which she blamed her husband James for Ethan’s committing the shooting.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, could be sentenced to life in prison Dec. 8. James and Jennifer, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter, have had no contact with their son for nearly two years, though all three are being held at a suburban Detroit jail.

The parents have been in custody since shortly after the November 2021 shooting, unable to afford a $500,000 bond. They are accused of contributing to the tragedy by making a gun accessible to their son at home and ignoring his mental health needs.

Their trial begins Jan. 23.

Four students were killed at Oxford High School and six more students and a staff member were wounded. The shooter pleaded guilty to terrorism and murder. A judge said he is eligible for life in prison without parole, though a shorter sentence is also possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.