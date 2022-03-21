Ex-CIA officer: Announcing Biden’s trip to Poland ‘puzzling’

(NewsNation) — United States President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his trip this week to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies, as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in a nearly monthlong invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will first travel to Brussels and then to Poland to meet with leaders there, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Sunday night.

Former CIA officer Bryan Cunningham says this decision is “puzzling.”

“To me, it’s not the fact that he’s going to Poland that is so concerning, it’s the fact that we’re announcing it so far in advance,” Cunningham said during an appearance Monday on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Cunningham served six years in the federal government and is a leading international expert in privacy and data protection law, cyber security, trade secrets, employee monitoring and government surveillance issues.

“When Churchill and Roosevelt and Stalin got together during World War II, they never announced (the meetings) in advance. It was announced after it happened. And so this is puzzling to me,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham does think Biden should still make an appearance, however, to show his leadership of the free world and support for the Polish people.

There are increasing reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is growing more paranoid about his surroundings.

Putin’s protection plan reportedly includes body doubles and food tasters.

“Probably no one in the last 75 years has deserved to, let’s say, leave the planet more than Vladamir Putin. Full stop. That said, (assassination of the Russian leader) is a fantasy. It is not going to happen.”

Cunningham says setting up an operation to kill someone is much more difficult than one might think.

“You can’t just walk right into a stadium when you found out about the rally an hour before.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.