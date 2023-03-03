Ex-inmate: Murdaugh’s likely prison is dangerous

WALTERBORO, S.C. (NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh’s likely prison is dangerous, according to ex-inmate Larry Levine, founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants.

Levine, who spent 10 years in multiple federal prisons at different security levels, said that guards “want to demean the people.”

Murdaugh was led to the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff’s deputies for sentencing on Friday, March 3, wearing what appeared to be shower-like shoes. Levine said Murdaugh was wearing those so that he couldn’t run away.

Alex Murdaugh is led to the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff’s deputies for sentencing Friday, March 3, 2023 in Walterboro, S.C., after being convicted of two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Once Murdaugh arrived at the evaluation center, he was likely strip searched a second time, according to Levine.

“They know the guy didn’t have anything. … They want to establish the fact that they’re (Murdaugh) not in charge anymore,” Levine said.

Guards then shaved Murdaugh’s head, which can be seen in his mugshot from South Carolina Department of Corrections. Prisoners commonly have their heads shaven to prevent the spread of lice, but this can contribute to a loss of identity, according to Levine.



Alex Murdaugh mugshot from South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Murdaugh might not have a mattress, according to Levine, and it’s possible that he’s “sleeping on a concrete slab.”

Levine believes that when Murdaugh goes to sleep, he’ll be replaying the crime in his head. “This is what people do. He truly believes that he’s innocent,” Levine said.

Prosecutors took more than a year to charge Murdaugh with murder, but they ultimately decided not to pursue the death penalty.

Authorities said Paul Murdaugh, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun, each round loaded with a different size shot, while Maggie Murdaugh, 52, was struck with four or five bullets from a rifle. A crime scene report suggested both victims were shot in the head after initially being wounded near dog kennels on the Murdaughs’ sprawling rural property.