Family of Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell victims hope for fair trial  

(NewsNation) — Vicki Hoban, the aunt of Lori Vallow victim Tammy Daybell, and Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of JJ Vallow, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” they’re hopeful that Chad Daybell’s trial is fair.

“All we want is a fair, honest, righteous trial. That’s all we can ask for,” Woodcock said during a “Banfield” appearance Tuesday night.

Earlier this year, Chad Daybell’s wife Lori Vallow was sentenced to life for the murder of her two youngest children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell is facing murder charges in the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, with his trial set to start in April 2024, per Court TV. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

He appeared in front of District Judge Steven Boyce via a Zoom conference Tuesday to discuss whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.

Vicki Hoban said the trials “are always in the back of our minds.”

“We’re just putting one foot in front of the other,” Hoban said on “Banfield.” “We’re like everybody else in the world … watching these little steps. Today, another one kind of opens the book again and refreshes. It’s like ripping the Band-Aid off again.”

Siblings Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow went missing in September 2019, and their bodies were later found on Chad Daybell’s property.

During Vallow’s trial, more information came to light about her and Chad Daybell’s doomsday beliefs, which were described by some as cultlike.

Cult experts say Chad Daybell, who followed a group called “Preparing a People,” took the organization’s teachings to an extreme. He would talk about zombies, and tell people the world was going to end.

NewsNation’s Cassie Buchman contributed to this report.