Family of man killed by model: Men also domestic violence victims

(NewsNation) — The family of Christian Obumseli, who was the boyfriend of an online model accused of fatally stabbing him, wants to raise domestic violence awareness for men who are victims.

“Men can be victims of domestic violence,” Kimberly Wald, the lawyer for Obumseli’s family, said during an appearance Thursday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.“

“We don’t live in a society where it’s only women. … If they can help anyone out there struggling, If this can teach them a lesson to know that there’s help … that’s struggling in a toxic relationship. That’s what the family wants to achieve.”

The attorneys for the family of Obumseli released new video that shows a violent encounter in early 2022 with Obumseli’s girlfriend Courtney Clenney in Aspen, Colorado.

Obumseli was found fatally stabbed April 3, 2022, and Clenney was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. The former Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model was arrested after allegedly stabbing Obumseli in the couple’s Miami apartment.

Clenney’s attorneys have previously said that she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed Obumseli in self-defense.