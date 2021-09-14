NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — YouTuber Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were on a road trip when she disappeared.

The trip was well-documented on social media until Petito allegedly disappeared somewhere near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The couple documented most of their trip, which started in July, on a YouTube Vlog called “VAN LIFE”. Videos showed them doing things like laughing, kissing and cooking out of their van.

Her last text to her family was Aug. 30. They became worried when they didn’t hear from her again. Neither Laundrie nor his parents are speaking with police.

The Moab City Police Department in Utah independently confirmed to NewsNationNow.com Tuesday that police were called to an incident involving the couple.

Our officers did respond to an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito on 12 August 2021 however, neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party. Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges. MOAB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No more details of the incident were reported.

Joe Petito, Gabby’s father, said he never saw any red flags in Laundrie’s character ahead of Gabby’s disappearance.

“You know no dad wants to see their daughter cry. If I would have seen a red flag, you know I’d be all up in arms,” he said.

However, Joe Petito said he doesn’t understand why Laundrie wouldn’t want to voluntarily speak with officers about his daughter’s disappearance.

“You would think someone would want to cooperate with (police) if you love them and you call them your fiancee. That just makes sense to me. But you know, I guess he had a different idea,” he said.

Joe Petito said he hopes people keep Gabby at the top of their minds and continue to circulate photos of her. He also encouraged recent travelers to scour their photos for photos that may include her.

Gabby Petito is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos, including one on her finger and forearm that reads “let it be.”