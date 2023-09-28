Father of JonBenét Ramsey ‘very hopeful’ amid new report JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in her family's home in 1996 Boulder, Colorado police have been investigating ever since Had she lived, JonBenét would be 33 years old Liz Jassin Updated: Sep 28, 2023 / 10:58 PM CDT Trending on NewsNation ‘World’s most relaxing song’ can reduce anxiety: Researchers Lauren Spierer: A night out ended with a 12-year mystery Livestream Icon Live Chandler Jones accuses coach of killing Aaron Hernandez in latest troubling post New NYC housing vouchers encourage homeless to leave city Video Icon Video Abandoned 2-month-old found by Rio Grande Border Patrol Video Icon Video Rep. McClain: Impeachment evidence against Biden ‘damning’ Video Icon Video