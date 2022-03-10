Feds say dual citizen was working as Russian spy in New York

(NewsNation) — Elena Branson, who has both U.S. and Russian citizenship, was charged Tuesday for illegally working as a foreign agent.

According to the criminal complaint, the 61-year-old “sought to spread Russian propaganda” for nearly a decade while working as a Russian government agent in New York.

United States Attorney Damian Williams said in a press statement that Branson was accused of corresponding directly with Vladimir Putin prior to starting a “Russian propaganda center” in New York City.

Williams said Branson knew she was supposed to register as an agent of the Russian government but chose not to do so and, instead, helped others illegally do the same.

“Particularly given current global events, the need to detect and hinder attempts at foreign influence is of critical importance, and the Southern District of New York is proud to do its part in the fight against tyranny,” Williams said in the news release.

The complaint alleges that Branson received tens of thousands of dollars in funding from the Russian government and that she ran the “propaganda center” since at least 2011 before returning to Russia in 2020.

The complaint also alleges that Branson emailed a Trump adviser after the November 2016 election “expressing congratulations for their victory” and to invite them to a “Russia Forum New York” event. There are no reports that Trump, or anyone on his team, attended the event.

“As alleged, Branson engaged in a wide-ranging influence and lobbying scheme with funding and direction from the Russian government — all while deliberately leaving the American people in the dark. The Department will continue to expose these serious crimes and shine a light on foreign malign influence,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said in the news release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.