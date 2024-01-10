Flight log: Trump flew on Epstein’s plane 7 times 

(NewsNation) — Donald Trump denounced reports of his association with Jeffrey Epstein, but Federal Aviation Administration flight logs show the two did indeed have a relationship.

The former president argued Tuesday he had never been on the convicted sex trafficker’s plane or “stupid island,” after images of the two made by artificial intelligence surfaced online.

“This is what the Democrats do to their Republican Opponent, who is leading them, by a lot, in the Polls. This is A.I., and it is very dangerous for our Country!” Trump posted on his Truth Social site. “I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island. Strong Laws ought to be developed against A.I. It will be a big and very dangerous problem in the future!”

The former president included screenshots from an article by The Daily Mail that details actor Mark Ruffalo apologizing for posting the AI photos of the former president and Epstein on his plane.

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield dug into flight logs, submitted to the FAA, which confirm Trump flew on Epstein’s plane at least seven times.

The logs reveal that Trump flew four time with Epstein in 1993, one time in 1994 and again in 1995. This is in addition to a previously reported ride Trump took in 1997. The documented flights were between Palm Beach and New York City.

The logs also show Epstein was on board each time with Trump.

Lauren Irwin and “The Hill” contributed to this report.