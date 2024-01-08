Florida teacher aide: Student ‘tried to kill me’

(NewsNation) — The Florida teacher aide who was beaten unconscious by a student over a video game says she “has no desire to see the video” of the attack.

“I’ve not seen the video. I have no memory of it,” Joan Naydich said Monday on “Banfield” in an exclusive national interview. “He tried to kill me that day. He went back multiple times, from what I understand, to make sure I was dead.”

Brendan Depa, who is awaiting his sentencing for assaulting Naydich in February 2023, left the teacher aide with broken ribs, a severe concussion and hearing loss.

Surveillance footage from the school shows the student walking fast toward Naydich and pushing her several feet, knocking her to the floor and rendering her unconscious.

Then, the student is seen kicking and punching Naydich several times in the back and head, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the reason the student attacked Naydich is because he was upset she took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class.

