Flying bike debuts with soaring price tag

(NewsNation) — The world’s first hoverbike is officially here, but it comes with a soaring price tag.

The flying bike made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show this month. When it goes on sale, the AERWINS XTurismo hoverbike will cost up to $777,000.

AERWINS calls it an “emotional experience.”

“Imagine a world where humans have free reign over the skies. Surely, life would be more free! Expand your ideas about transport, experience the world like never before. Pioneer the next generation of transport. XTURISMO was created with this in mind,” the website reads.

It travels up to 62 miles per hour, for up to 40 minutes, using fuel and electric power.

For riders who can wait until 2025, the Delaware-based company that makes the bike says it’s releasing a smaller model for only about $50,000.