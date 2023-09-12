Forensic artist’s sketch of Pennsylvania escapee ‘keeps case alive’

(NewsNation) — Jail escapee Danelo Cavalcante has been on the run for nearly two weeks, and during that time, he’s changed his appearance.

Forensic artist Gil Zamora created a sketch of Cavalcante to aid investigators in their search for the Pennsylvania escaped inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend.

He said that authorities turn to sketches of suspects to “keep the case alive.”

“Many times, agencies will put up the mugshot but then start looking at different photos,” Zamora told “Banfield” on Tuesday night. “Or ask someone like me, a forensic artist, to come out and create a sketch based on open source imagery that we have.”

Zamora’s sketches have led to hundreds of suspect identifications.

There have since been multiple reported sightings of Cavalcante, but he has still been able to evade police apprehension since he fled Aug. 31.

Cavalcante was sighted Monday night after breaking into a home in Chester County’s South Coventry Township and stealing a gun, according to an emergency alert.

U.S. authorities describe Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.