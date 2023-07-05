‘Forgiveness’: Ex-NXIVM member on Mack’s early release

(NewsNation) — NXIVM cult survivor Sarah Edmonson exclusively told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that “there’s a level of forgiveness” when it comes to Allison Mack’s early release from prison.

Mack, most famous for her role as Superman’s friend in the CW drama “Smallville,” was released early from prison in California this week after serving time on charges related to the NXIVM sex cult, The Associated Press reported.

“Generally, people feel that she (Mack) was a victim, too,” Edmonson said.

NXIVM was a sex cult run by Keith Raniere. Purported as a self-help, multilevel marketing company, the group had hundreds of members at its height, including celebrities and the wealthy.

Mack was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021 for her role in NXIVM, but she received a reduced sentence after she assisted prosecutors against Raniere.

She could have faced up to a 14-17 year prison sentence.

Edmonson said she’d “love” to see Mack as soon as she’s allowed to.

“I’d love to connect with her and hug her. I’m going to cry just thinking about it. I’d really like that one day when it’s permitted,” Edmonson said.