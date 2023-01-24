Former Murdaugh friend: I thought I knew him, I didn’t

(NewsNation) —Before facing trial for the murder of his wife and son, Alex Murdaugh was already accused of financial crimes, including allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from someone he knew for decades.

The victim in that case, Jordan Jinks, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Tuesday that Murdaugh was a great friend.

“I grew to be loyal to him. He was loyal to me, I thought. Over the years, I never saw this type of personality in Alex,” Jinks said.

Jinks claims that he had two settlement checks, one for $65,000 and another for $85,000, taken by Murdaugh. Instead of depositing them into Jinks’ bank account, he believes Murdaugh deposited the funds into a forged account.

Jinks “was a lifetime friend (of) Alex,” said attorney Eric Bland, who also joined “Banfield.” “They grew up together, played ball together. He actually broke Alex’s arm when he was 8 years old.”

“Betraying clients, betraying friends. … There’s nothing that this guy, I believe, is incapable of feeling at this point,” Bland added.

Up until this incident, Jinks said he never thought Murdaugh was capable of murder.

“I would bet my life that he wouldn’t have been the person to do this. That’s how well I knew him … I thought I did,” Jinks said.

Bland acknowledged that under “normal circumstances,” it would be a stretch to say that stealing money could lead someone to killing.

“This guy (Murdaugh) worshipped money, unlike anybody I’ve ever seen, and what he would do to get more money … I’m not saying that he did commit this murder. I’m just saying he is the most unique individual I’ve ever met in 35 years of practicing law,” Bland added.

About 120 prospective jurors are expected to return to court Wednesday morning for selection. Once that jury pool is narrowed down, opening statements could begin in the afternoon.