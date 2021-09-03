Former officer who appeared on ‘Live PD’ trades in gun and badge for OnlyFans account

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A former police officer who frequently appeared on the smash television hit “Live PD” has left her job in law enforcement for a career on OnlyFans.

Andrea Zendejas, 36, who formerly worked for the El Paso Police Department in Texas, said it wasn’t something she initially planned on.

“I was leaving the police department anyway,” Zendejas said. “I had set it up to where I would be leaving this summer. It was a joke, like a running joke. Because of my social media following, my partner was, like, ‘Hey, you should open an OnlyFans.’”

Zendejas says she’s currently pulling in around $2,100 a month from subscribers on the site, but that it’s also time-consuming work. Initially, she didn’t plan on working at all for about a year. Now, she says she may have another full-time job on her hands.

Zendejas is also a mother of two and said she explained the photos and her account to them.

“They know that I do pictures because I do a lot of professional pictures, as well,” she said. “And I make it very known, especially to my daughter, that not doing anything ‘ratchet’ as they say. It’s just a lot of plus-size modeling and people really, really like it.”