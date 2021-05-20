Former Secretary of Defense and CIA head Leon Panetta on cyber crime, vaccinating U.S. troops and election fraud claims

He’s served nine terms in Congress, been the budget director, White House Chief of Staff and CIA Director, and when it was time to be confirmed as Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta’s confirmation vote was 100-to-one.

He’s been a leader in every crisis America has had to face for decades, so he knows a thing about history repeating, from war in the Middle East to foreign threats to Congress at loggerheads.

Leon Panetta sat down with Ashleigh Banfield to discuss cyber crime, the Middle East, vaccinating U.S. troops, election fraud claims and so much more.

