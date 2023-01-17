Friend of Ana Walshe never saw indications of anything amiss

(NewsNation) — Pamela Bardhi, who was friendly with Ana Walshe in professional settings, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” that she never saw any indications that her life was in danger.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen New Year’s Day, leaving her Massachusetts home to fly to Washington, D.C., where she worked and owned a condominium. She was reported missing three days later by her husband Brian Walshe, who has now been charged with her murder.

“How could this high-powered supermom woman, that vibrant spirit that I know, just go missing? That’s not like her,” Bardhi said.

