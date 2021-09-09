Looking back on the heroes of 9/11; former Pentagon workers shares his harrowing experience

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As anniversaries pass, more and more Americans will have no personal recollections of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. But those who do — and that’s still the majority — are still tied to that horrific turning point in American history.

Ashleigh Banfield was reporting live from Ground Zero while working for MSNBC. On “Banfield,” she looks back on the heroes she met that day.

David Theall, a former public affairs officer at the Pentagon, joins “Banfield” for his perspective on that day.

Also, NYPD officers Ed Mullins and Pete Panuccio join the show to explain the rescue efforts from that day.

Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick in One World Trade explains his efforts to help the families of the 659 employees who were killed in the attack.